Ram Navami 2023 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List & Mantra

Ram Navami is an auspicious celebration of the Hindus and it is celebrated every year on the 9th day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that it was on this day that Lord Ram was born – the seventh avatar of Vishnu’s birth in the human form.

This year Rama Navami will be celebrated on 30 March 2023, Thursday. It is also believed that lord Vishnu took the avatar of Lord Rama for his for the devotees. Let's know all about Ram Navami, date, Tithi, shubh muhurat, puja Samagri, Puja Vidhi, and Puja Mantra according to the Hindu calendar.