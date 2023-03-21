Healthy Navratri Fasting Tips to Keep in Mind in Chaitra Navratri 2023

Chaitra Navratri 2023 is one of the important festivals for the Hindus and this year the festival will begin on 22 March. Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated for nine days. The navami tithi for Chaitra Navratri 2023 will fall on 30 March 2023.

Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri and is celebrated in north India wherein people worship Goddess Durga. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year. The festival usually falls in the month of March or April. As the name suggests, the festival is celebrated for a period of 9 days, the name of the festival is made up of two words ‘Nav’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning night.

Many people even observe fast for the all nine days and people with different health conditions can fast on the first or eight day of the festivities. But it is important to fast in a healthy way so that you stay healthy to enjoy the rituals and celebration of Chaitra Navratri 2023.