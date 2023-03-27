Chaitra Navratri, Durga Ashtami & Navami Date 2023: Kanya Pujan Time & Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Maha Ashtami & Maha Navami Date: This year, Chaitra Navratri started from Wednesday, 22 March 2023. All the nine days of this festival are considered to be sacred and auspicious.

During Chaitra Navratri, the nine avatars of Goddess Durga including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are worshipped on each day of the festival by Hindus all over the country.