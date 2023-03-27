Chaitra Navratri, Durga Ashtami & Navami Date 2023: Kanya Pujan Time & Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Durga Ashtami & Navami Date. Know the Kanya Pujan Time & Vidhi.
(Photo: iStock)
Chaitra Navratri 2023 Maha Ashtami & Maha Navami Date: This year, Chaitra Navratri started from Wednesday, 22 March 2023. All the nine days of this festival are considered to be sacred and auspicious.
During Chaitra Navratri, the nine avatars of Goddess Durga including Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are worshipped on each day of the festival by Hindus all over the country.
Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami and Maha Ashtami, is observed on the eighth day of Navratri. The festival is observed to worship goddess Mother Mahagauri, the eighth incarnation of Maa Durga.
This year, Durga Ashtami (Chaitra Navratri) will be celebrated on 29 March 2023.
Navami or Durga Navami or Maha Navami is observed on the ninth and last day of Navratri. On the occasion of Maha Navami, Maa Durga is worshiped in the form of Mahishasura Mardini. According to Hindus, goddess Durga killed demon Mahishasura on Maha Navami, therefore the festival holds great significance.
This year, Maha Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 30 March. Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is also will also be observed on 30 March 2023.
Kanya Pujan is generally performed on the last two days of Navratri, namely Ashtami (Ashtami Kanya Pujan) and Navami (Navami Kanya Pujan). People observe fasts on these days and perform the ritual of Kanya Puja. It is believed that the Navratri fasts are incomplete without Kanya Pujan.
Kanya Pujan 2023 Date and Time: Chaitra Navratri Kanya Pujan 2023 will be held on 29 and 30 March 2023. Following is the Kanya Pujan 2023 timing.
Ashtami Kanya Poojan 2023 (Chaitra Navratri): Ashtami tithi starts at 7:03 pm on 28 March and ends at 9:08 pm on 29 March.
Navami Kanya Pujan 2023 (Chaitra Navratri): Navami tithi begins at 9:07 pm on 29 March and ends at 11:30 pm on 30 March.
Kanya Pujan Vidhi: Kanya Pujan is a special ritual performed by Hindus during Navratri. Young girls from 2 to 10 years of age are worshipped during this ritual to please Goddess Durga. During the ritual, the feet of Kanyas are washed with water and milk, and then a tikka of ghee, kumkum, and akshat is put on their forehead. A red coloured thread (moli) is tied around their wrists and they are given food. Later, people seek their blessings and offer them gifts.
