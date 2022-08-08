Raksha Bandhan 2022: DIY Ideas for Different Types of Eco-Friendly Rakhis

Check the various ideas to make different types of eco-friendly rakhis here.
Raksha Bandhan 2022 is just around the corner and siblings are excited to surprise each other with wonderful gifts and rakhis. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 11 and 12 August 2022. The festival commemorates the bond between a brother and sister; the sister ties a band (rakhi) on the wrist of her brother, who in turn offers her a gift. Siblings offer puja along with their family members for their good health.
On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, all the markets are filled with colorful rakhis. Sisters are ecstatic to purchase rakhis and tie them on the wrist of their brothers.
But did you know that annually, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, rakhis pollute the environment? The reason is that rakhis are made up of non-biodegradable materials, and when they are discarded, they increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment like other non-biodegradable wastes.
So, let us use bio-degradable rakhis this year which are not only easy to make but also eco-friendly in nature. The interesting thing about eco-friendly rakhis is that they can be made easily from home by using simple things like rice, corn, and other natural resources.
Here are some ideas to make different types of eco-friendly rakhis at home.
Rice Rakhi: This rakhi is made of rice grains. It is very easy to make it as rice is easily available at home. You can make rice rakhi using cardboard, rice grains, and threads. Rice grains and cardboard will form the basic structure of the rakhi and you can use any thread of your choice to make it stylish.
Pasta Rakhi: This rakhi is made up of pasta. Yes, you heard that right. You can use pasta to make the centre portion of the rakhi and tie it with a thread. Your brother will definitely like it if he is a pasta lover. You can also color the pasta sticks to make the rakhi catchy.
Pumpkin Seeds Rakhi: You can take some pumpkin seeds and color them. Use cardboard and stick the seeds to it with glue. Tie a thread to it, and your pumpkin rakhi is ready.
Chocolate Rakhi: This rakhi is not only stylish but yummy and a treat to the eyes. If your brother is a chocoholic, this is the best rakhi that you can tie on his wrist. It is simple: melt the chocolate and put it in a mold of any shape that you want, add some dry fruits to it if you wish, and then use the thread. The rakhi is ready, eco-friendly, and yummy also.
Dry Fruit Rakhi: This rakhi would be the best gift for your 'fitness freak' brother. Use any dry fruit and stick it on a thread, and that's it, your dry fruit rakhi is ready.
Besides making the eco-friendly rakhi at home by yourself (DIY), you can also purchase some best eco-friendly rakhis online on Amazon, Flipkart, and so on. Rakhis can also be made from waste materials. You should check some online sources to get the best ideas.
