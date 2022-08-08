Raksha Bandhan 2022: DIY Ideas for Different Types of Eco-Friendly Rakhis

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, all the markets are filled with colorful rakhis. Sisters are ecstatic to purchase rakhis and tie them on the wrist of their brothers.

But did you know that annually, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, rakhis pollute the environment? The reason is that rakhis are made up of non-biodegradable materials, and when they are discarded, they increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment like other non-biodegradable wastes.

So, let us use bio-degradable rakhis this year which are not only easy to make but also eco-friendly in nature. The interesting thing about eco-friendly rakhis is that they can be made easily from home by using simple things like rice, corn, and other natural resources.