Pongal 2022: Date, History And Significance
(Photo: iStock)
Pongal also known as Thai Pongal, is a harvest festival celebrated widely across the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala. It lasts for a total of three days and is celebrated with lots of fervor and excitement.
It marks the beginning of Uttarayan, from which day onwards it is believed that warmer days begin and the harsh winter starts to retreat.
What's interesting to note is how the festival of 'Pongal' got its name. Its literal translation means spilling over which can be translated into abundance and henceforth, prosperity. However, many people suggest that Pongal got its name from an Indian sweet dish, made of rice, jaggery and milk.
Nonetheless, Pongal is a festival celebrated mainly to worship the Sun god and thank him for providing a bountiful year and a good harvest.
In 2022, Pongal shall be celebrated between 14 January 2022 to 17 January 2022.
Some of its main festivities include the Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal.
The festival of 'Pongal' is mentioned in the Sanskrit Puranas of the Dravidian era. Pongal is said to be celebrated as a combination of the ancient festival of Indra Vizha, wherein people prayed to Lord Indra during the Sangam age. This was because farmers in general were reliant on the rain that Lord Indra showered on mankind. Hence, they celebrated these three days to give thanks to the Lord for a good harvest year as well his blessings.
Over time now, Pongal has appeared as a thanksgiving carnival or a harvest festival to not only thank Lord Indra, but also the Sun God and Nature for their abundant blessings.
As mentioned earlier, the literal translation of the word 'Pong' in Tamil, means to spill over. Hence, on this day people from the Tamil community cook a milk and rice dish in an earthen decorated vessel until it overflows as a symbolic gesture for the festival.
Pongal is also a day wherein people believe to let go of the past and move towards new beginnings. Hence, many people start new ventures or purchase new things on this day as it is considered auspicious.
