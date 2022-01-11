Tamil Nadu Guidelines For Pongal: What Are the Rules? What's Shut?

Images used for representational purposes only.
(File Photo)
Due to the spike in Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases, the rules and regulations concerning social interactions in the state have been updated by the government. The existing COVID restrictions will remain until 31 January.
Here's all that you need to know:
What are the existing restrictions?
The government has imposed new regulations that restrict people's entry into places of worship from 14-18 January.
Night curfew, that has been in place since 6 January, will continue till 31 January, and there will be a total lockdown in the state on Sunday, 16 January.
What about colleges and exams?
The Tamil Nadu Department for Higher Education announced that all colleges in the state will be shut till 31 January.
Online classes will be held if required.
Written examinations for all universities have been postponed indefinitely, practical exams can be conducted, according to a report published by The News Minute.
What are the special facilities being put in place for Pongal celebrations?
For Pongal celebrations, buses may run at 75 per cent of their full capacity, The New Indian Express reported.
Jallikattu and similar events like manjuvirattu and vadamaadu, could be conducted but with not more than 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever option leads to lesser crowding).
Attendees should also produce a certificate proving that she or he is fully vaccinated, and an RT-PCR negative report taken two days before the event.
What are Tamil Nadu's COVID numbers?
Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new COVID infections and 11 deaths today, 11 January.
Active cases in the state have risen to 62,767.
(With inputs from The News Minute and The New Indian Express)