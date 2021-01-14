Pongal 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Image to Be Shared With Loved Ones

Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated in the country’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. It usually falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are ready to be harvested. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from 14 to 17 January.

The word ‘pongal’ means ‘spilling over’. Hence, on this festival, people follow a tradition of boiling the rice in an earthen pot till it overflows. Pongal is also referred to as ‘Thai Pongal’ in Tamil Nadu. Farmers in the state celebrate by worshiping the sun which is believed to provide them with the energy to grow their crops.

In this article we have curated a list of wishes, quotes and images for your family and friends to wish them a happy Pongal.