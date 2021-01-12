Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Bihu: History & Significance

India has always been a land of diverse cultural identities. Every culture has their own festivals which are of great cultural significance. Few such festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu are celebrated in the month of January. Each of them have their own history and significance.

Lohri is an Indian festival of great traditional significance. It is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, where people pray and celebrate around a bonfire. The festival is primarily celebrated in Northern parts of India with great energy and spirit. Lohri is also termed as the festival of harvest wherein farmers celebrate folk songs culture and mark the end of sowing season.

Tales from Punjab mention legends of Dulla Bhatti, a legendary hero who lead a rebellion against the Mughal empire. His acts of bravery made him so famous in Punjab that almost every Lohri song mentions his name.