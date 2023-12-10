Nobel Prize Day 2023: Popular Quotes by Alfred Nobel on His Death Anniversary

Nobel Prize Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday, 10 December.
Nobel Prize Day is observed on 10 December, every year, across the world. This day is celebrated to honour the work of Alfred Nobel. It is important to note that the day marks the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel. He is popular for creating a series of award categories for achievements that helped humanity. The Nobel Prize is regarded as one of the most prestigious international awards. It is given to people who gave their best efforts in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.
Alfred Nobel was popularly known as the "Merchant of Death". The reason behind his famous nickname was his inventions and the most prestigious award is also named after him. People across the globe celebrate Nobel Prize Day on 10 December, to remember him and his contributions. We should all observe this day enthusiastically.
"I am a misanthrope, but exceedingly benevolent; I am very cranky, and am a super-idealist. I can digest philosophy better than food."
"If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied."
"Kant's style is so heavy that after his pure reason, the reader longs for unreasonableness."
"The day when two army corps can annihilate each other in one second, all civilized nations, it is to be hoped, will recoil from war and discharge their troops."
"Hope is nature's veil for hiding truth's nakedness."
"Lawyers have to make a living, and can only do so by inducing people to believe that a straight line is crooked."
"For me writing biographies is impossible, unless they are brief and concise, and these are, I feel, the most eloquent."
"A recluse without books and ink is already in life a dead man."
"One can state, without exaggeration, that the observation of and the search for similarities and differences are the basis of all human knowledge."
"Worry is the stomach's worst poison."
"Lying is the greatest of all sins."
"Good wishes alone will not ensure peace."
These are the popular and motivational quotes by Alfred Nobel that you must know and share on this day.
