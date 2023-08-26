Mother Teresa 113th Birth Anniversary: Popular Quotes on Compassion & Love Here

Saint Teresa of Kolkata, popularly known as Mother Teresa was an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun. She was the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Mother Teresa dedicated her entire life to helping the poor, needy, sick, and orphans of society. She helped those people who were alone and needed care. She not only provided them with the basic necessities of life such as food, water, and shelter but also provided companionship. Mother Teresa gave everyone the love and care they deserved.

Everyone should note that Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910, in Skopje. Her selfless contribution and kind nature made her popular across the globe. She helped all the needy and poor people in society without giving a thought. Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. We will celebrate her 113th birth anniversary on 26 August 2023.