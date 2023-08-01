Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2023: 10 Quotes by Indian Freedom Fighter

Bal Gangadhar Tilak's death anniversary is on 1 August 2023.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary: The death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak is recognised every year; he died on 1 August 1920. Commonly known as 'Lokmanya' which means ‘accepted by people,' Bal Gangadhar Tilak was an Indian nationalist, social reformer, a follower of Swaraj, and freedom fighter.
Bal Gangadhar Tilak was titled as the 'Father of Indian Unrest' by the Britishers, and was the foremost and most active leader of the Indian freedom struggle. He is known for paving the way for subsequent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
Let us read 10 inspiring and motivational quotes by Bal Gangadhar Tilak – the renowned Indian freedom fighter.
It may be Providence's will that the cause I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free.
If God put up with untouchability, I will not call him God.
Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!!
The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will.
If we trace the history of any nation backward into the past, we come at last to a period of myths and traditions which eventually fade away into impenetrable darkness.
Freedom is my birthright. I must have it!
Progress is implied in independence. Without self-government neither industrial progress is possible nor the educational scheme will be useful to the nation. To make efforts for India’s freedom is more important than social reforms.
Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott.
Life is all about a card game. Selecting the right card is not in our hands. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success.
Swadeshi and Swadeshi will be our cry forever and by this, we will grow in spite of the wishes of the ruler.
