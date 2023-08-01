Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2023: 10 Quotes by Indian Freedom Fighter

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary: The death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak is recognised every year; he died on 1 August 1920. Commonly known as 'Lokmanya' which means ‘accepted by people,' Bal Gangadhar Tilak was an Indian nationalist, social reformer, a follower of Swaraj, and freedom fighter.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was titled as the 'Father of Indian Unrest' by the Britishers, and was the foremost and most active leader of the Indian freedom struggle. He is known for paving the way for subsequent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Let us read 10 inspiring and motivational quotes by Bal Gangadhar Tilak – the renowned Indian freedom fighter.