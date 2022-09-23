Navratri Diet Tips for Weight Loss and Detoxification

Navratri diet tips to detox and lose weight while fasting.
(Photo: iStock)
Navratri is around the corner. We will be celebrating Navratri 2022 from 26 September 2022 and ending the festival with Dussehra on 5 October 2022. This festival holds immense importance among the Hindu devotees and they observe a strict fast for a period of nine days.
Few people avoid consuming pulses, grains, and meat while few also go on a Nirjala Vrat, meaning fasting without food and water. But people who fast with certain dietary restrictions can follow these tips that can help in detoxification and weight loss.
Keeping yourself hydrated is one of the most important things in daily life so you can imagine how important it is to stay hydrated during the fasting period. You can have water, juices, or coconut water for hydration. Coconut water and juices will replenish the lost nutrients and help your body stay energized.
Fasting can be a tiring process that breaks your body from within but there is a way to break the fast. You shouldn't fast for long hours since that does no good to the body and you end up eating more at once. Thus plan your meals in such a way that you get to eat smaller healthier meals throughout the day because eating more calories all at once, even if it is through healthy food, is not a good idea and results in a spike in blood sugar levels.
It might sound like a weird idea to exercise while fasting but you don't have to get impatient. You can definitely exercise during fasting but make sure to keep the workout mild or light. Just make sure to have a balanced diet and avoid exercising after long hours of fasting. A light workout with a healthy diet will keep you energized and happy.
Once Navratri begins, there will be various kinds of packaged foods under the name 'Vrat ka Khana' and 'Navratri snacks' but people get lazy between fasting and celebrations to cook food thus they give in to the temptation.
But the snacks prepared at home are a healthier option than the ones in the market which might contain vegetable oil, chemicals, and more sugar, and salt that will not be helpful in weight loss. You can make Vrat chips, laddus, vadas, roasted peanuts, makhana, or roasted chana at home.
Navratri's diet often has full-fat milk, cheese, and a high quantity of sugar in the recipes as ingredients. People prepare Samak kheer, Sabu Dana kheer, Kuttu Puris, etc during the vrat but if they want to lose weight and promote detoxification, they should eat baked, grilled foods, and more veggies instead of fats. Low-fat options provide you with essential nutrients like protein, amino acids, and minerals.
