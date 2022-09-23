Navratri Diet Tips for Weight Loss and Detoxification

Navratri is around the corner. We will be celebrating Navratri 2022 from 26 September 2022 and ending the festival with Dussehra on 5 October 2022. This festival holds immense importance among the Hindu devotees and they observe a strict fast for a period of nine days.

Few people avoid consuming pulses, grains, and meat while few also go on a Nirjala Vrat, meaning fasting without food and water. But people who fast with certain dietary restrictions can follow these tips that can help in detoxification and weight loss.