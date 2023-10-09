Navratri 2023: Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals, and Ways to Celebrate the Festival

The festival of Navratri is considered to be very auspicious and it is one of the most-awaited events in India. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated by millions of people across India. It lasts nine nights and each day is considered significant. One should note that Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October, as per the Hindu calendar. Everyone should get together and observe this grand festival with their loved ones this time.

During the festival of Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. They spend time with their friends and family. Devotees conduct prayers as per muhurat and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. People patiently wait to celebrate Navratri because it is the best time of the year. One should know the puja dates and timings before organising prayers at home.