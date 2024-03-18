Natural Holi Colors: Tips To Make Organic Colors At Home

4. Pink- To make pink gulal at home, you need to take 1-2 medium beetroots, then grate them nicely and mix the grated beetroots with 1 cup of water. Use a strainer to squeeze out the juice of beetroot and add 1 tablespoon of rose water. In the meantime, to keep it all natural, you can use corn flour or talcum powder to make this homemade colour. Mix the 3 cups of corn flour with the juice and to make sure that the powder has no lumps you need to mix it with hands. Allow the powder the sun dry or heat it in a microwave to dry it out. Mix it well or grind it again and the colour is ready.

5. Red- To make red colour gulal at home, you need to take rose petals and soak them in water for one hour and then grind it into fine paste. Then add cornflour and mix it well and grind it into a smooth powder. Sun dry the powder or you can also microwave it.

6. Saffron- To prepare saffron colour at home you need to arrange for a Tesu flower then soak it in some water overnight. This primarily makes a wet colour and gives a pretty, deep saffron colour.

7. Purple- To prepare a deep purple colour, you need to grind some grapes and Jamun in a grinder and then mix it in water. Jamun works as natural dyes and gives a beautiful purple colour.