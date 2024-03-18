World Social Work Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

The International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) founded World Social Work Day to highlight the contributions of social workers and to promote the social work profession. This day is observed on third Tuesday of March every year. Following are some of the activities that you may consider to celebrate this World Social Work Day.

Conferences and Seminars: Participate in social work related conferences and seminars to celebrate the day and share research findings.

Community Events: Participate in community events such as workshops, panel discussions, and public forums. These events are held to discuss local social issues, and provide an opportunity for the public to engage with social work agencies and learn about their roles.

Awareness Campaigns: You can launch awareness campaigns on social media platforms or in the communities. These campaigns should aim to educate the public about social work values, roles, and contributions.

Advocacy Efforts: Social workers may also take part in letter-writing campaigns as part of their advocacy efforts.

Professional Development Activities: Are also offered by social work associations that help their members enhance their knowledge and skills. These activities include training sessions, webinars, and skill-building workshops.

