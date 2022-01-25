National Voters Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance
National voter's day is celebrated every year on 25 January.
The National Voters’ Day is celebrated on 25 January every year in India in order to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (25 January 1950).
This day is solely meant to encourage the population of India to vote and thereby maximize the enrollment of voters. Hence, this day is of extreme importance as voting serves as the central pillar of any functioning democracy.
In India, people vote once in every five years to elect representatives to the national, state and local legislative bodies. This is an extremely important excercise as people have direct power to put the right people into positions of governance.
National Voters Day 2022: Theme
The Theme for National voter's day 2022 is Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy.
National Voters’ Day: History
While the Election Commission of India (ECI) was established on 25 January 1950, the Voter's Day was constructed in 2011, by the then President of India, Pratibha Devi Patil, on the 61st foundation day of the Election Commission of India.
National Voters’ Day: Significance
Ever since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on 25 January every year to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.
The ECI is a Constitutional body that is bound by its responsibility to conduct free and fair elections in India at all levels of legislature.
Thus, as mentioned above, National voter's day is a day mainly to encourage voting as well as raise awareness among voters to participate in the electoral process in a free and unbiased manner.
Besides this, new voters are also felicitated on this day and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC)
Thus, with the elections around the corner, we at The Quint urge you to vote wisely and not waste this opportunity to put the correct people in power.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.