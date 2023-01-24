National Girl Child Day 2023: Theme, Significance, Quotes, Wishes & Images

Girl Child Day is celebrated on 24 January 2023 every year and the first girl child was celebrated in the year 2008. It was a joint campaign by the government of India and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. it was celebrated for the first time with an aim to raise awareness about the inequalities faced by girls and women in society at various levels.

The occasion is celebrated to raise awareness and eradicate the problems of discrimination, inequality, and exploitation faced by girls and women.

Let's have a look at the significance and theme of Girl Child Day 2023 and share these quotes, wishes, and images on the occasion.