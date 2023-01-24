National Girl Child Day 2023: Theme, Significance, Quotes, Wishes & Images

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on 24 January.
(Photo : iStock)
Girl Child Day is celebrated on 24 January 2023 every year and the first girl child was celebrated in the year 2008. It was a joint campaign by the government of India and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. it was celebrated for the first time with an aim to raise awareness about the inequalities faced by girls and women in society at various levels.
The occasion is celebrated to raise awareness and eradicate the problems of discrimination, inequality, and exploitation faced by girls and women.
Let's have a look at the significance and theme of Girl Child Day 2023 and share these quotes, wishes, and images on the occasion.
Society must be aware of the rights of daughters and provide new opportunities to the daughters for their social and financial development. Apart from Girl Child Day, the Women and Child Development Department will celebrate National Girl Child Week from 24 to 30 January in which other important programs will be organised. Some of them include the “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” signature campaign, plantation and nameplate drive in the names of daughters, awareness campaign on women’s rights, and mass oaths for girl child protection.
The theme for National Girl Child Day 2023 has not been decided yet.
According to the women and child development ministry, National Girl Child Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the rights of a girl and provide them with equal opportunities like everyone else. It aims to support every girl child of the nation and remove gender biases.
Happy national girl child day 2023
national girl child day 2023 poster
Happy national girl child day 2023 images
"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” – Malala Yousafzai
“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher
“Little girls dance their way into your heart, whirling on the tips of angel wings, scattering gold dust and kisses in our paths” – Anonymous
“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” – Amy Tenny
“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” – Michelle Obama
“To save a girl is to save generations”- Gordon B. Hinckley
“Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.” – Amit Ray
May God bless the families with the wisdom and resources to create a wonderful life for their daughters. Happy National Girl Child Day!
National Day of the Girl Child reminds us of our responsibility to give them the opportunities and rights they deserve and work together for their happier lives.
On the auspicious occasion of National Girl Child Day, promise yourself to always work towards the safety, development, education, and wellness of girls.