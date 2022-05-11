National Technology Day 2022: Date in India, Theme, History, Significance

National Technology Day 2022 History and Significance.
National Technology Day in India is an annual event that is observed on 11 May every year. It is a day that is observed to commemorate the achievements and acknowledge the works of scientists, researchers, engineers, and teachers.
National Technology Day helps remind the public about the scientific advancements made by the country. It is a day to celebrate the works of all the people who have contributed to the growth of science.
Events will be organised to observe the day and acknowledge the advancement in technology in various fields.
National Technology Day was first officially celebrated on 11 May in the year 1999. The major aim of this day ws to commemorate the scientific and technological accomplishments.
Like every year, National Technology Day be observed by the scientific community on 11 May 2022 as well. Everybody will come together to celebrate the occasion grandly and acknowledge the accomplishments.
National Technology Day is celebrated with a new and different theme every year. The theme changes according to the advancement in the field.
The celebration of the National Technology Day on Wednesday, 11 May 2022, will be held keeping in mind the theme for this year.
India observes National Technology Day on 11 May as it marks the anniversary of the Pokhran Nuclear Tests of 1998.
The Technology Development Board started observing 11 May as the National Technology Day. It is a day to pay respect to every scientist, researcher and engineer for their technological innovations and contributions in the field.
