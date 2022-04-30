International Jazz Day 2022 Theme and Quotes

Theme and Quotes for International Jazz Day 2022
International Jazz Day is celebrated every year around the world on 30 April. This day is observed to promote Jazz and raise awareness about its significance.
As per the official website of the United Nations (UN), Jazz is recogniSed for promoting peace, dialogue among cultures, diversity, and respect for human rights and human dignity, eradicating discrimination, promoting freedom of expression, fostering gender equality, and reinforcing the role of youth for social change.
The theme for International Jazz Day 2022 is 'A Call for Global Peace and Unity'. It focuses on the importance of unity and peace through dialogue and diplomacy.
“If you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know.”
― Louis Armstrong
"Life is a lot like jazz... it's best when you improvise." - George Gershwin
"Jazz to me is a living music. It's a music that since its beginning has expressed the feelings, the dreams, hopes, of the people." - Dexter Gordon
"Diplomacy is like jazz: endless variations on a theme." - Richard Holbrooke
"Jazz is about being in the moment." - Herbie Hancock
"That's the thing about jazz: it's free-flowing, it comes from your soul." - Billy Crystal
“Jazz washes away the dust of everyday life.” – Art Blakey
