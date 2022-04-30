International Jazz Day 2022 Theme and Quotes

“If you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know.”

― Louis Armstrong

"Life is a lot like jazz... it's best when you improvise." - George Gershwin

"Jazz to me is a living music. It's a music that since its beginning has expressed the feelings, the dreams, hopes, of the people." - Dexter Gordon

"Diplomacy is like jazz: endless variations on a theme." - Richard Holbrooke

"Jazz is about being in the moment." - Herbie Hancock

"That's the thing about jazz: it's free-flowing, it comes from your soul." - Billy Crystal

“Jazz washes away the dust of everyday life.” – Art Blakey