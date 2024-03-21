National Puppy Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, How To Celebrate, and Events

National Puppy Day 2024: National Puppy Day is celebrated on 23 March, every year. This day is dedicated to the furry friends who bring so much joy and support to their owners. The day is also used to raise awareness about the importance of animal adoption and to encourage people to open their hearts and homes to a new furry friend.

National Puppy Day is set to be observed on Saturday. You can celebrate the day with your dof or take care of stray dogs near your house.