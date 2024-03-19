National Ravioli Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & ways To Celebrate

National Ravioli Day is celebrated on March 20 each year. This day is dedicated to the popular Italian pasta dish, and it is a day to showcase the rich history and cultural significance of this beloved Italian dish.

Ravioli is a traditional Italian-filled pasta. It is made by filling two layers of thin egg pasta dough with various ingredients, including meat, cheese, vegetables, and seasonings. The pasta is then served in either a broth or with a pasta sauce. While ravioli is often used as the main course, it can also be enjoyed as a side dish or appetizer. Let's know more about National Ravioli Day 2024 history, significance and celebration.