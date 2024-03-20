World Puppetry Day 2024: History, Purpose, Celebration, Activities, and More

World Puppetry Day 2024: World Puppetry Day is celebrated every year on 21 March. This year we will observe the day on Thursday.

This day is dedicated to the Puppetry art form and it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to the puppeteers who live all over the world. The World Puppetry Day was first established in 2003 by the Union Internationale de la Marionnette (UNIMA).