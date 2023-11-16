National Press Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes To Share Here

The Press Council of India observes National Press Day on 16 November every year. This day is celebrated to honour the formation of the Press Council of India in 1966. Every year, the PCI decides a theme on which this special day is observed by people across the nation. The objective behind celebrating the day is to pay tribute to the contributions of the Press Council of India. Everyone should celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.

National Press Day helps to understand the importance of a free and independent press in India. It is important to note that National Press Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, 16 November. This day acts as a tribute to the crucial role played by the press in preserving democracy and freedom of speech. You should know the importance of this day.