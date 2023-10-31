National Unity Day 2023: History, Significance & Quotes on Ekta Diwas in India

National Unity Day or Ekta Diwas in India is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the first home minister of India. Patel played a significant role during the struggle for independence. His efforts in the integration of the princely states were commendable, and therefore earned him the title of 'Iron Man of India'. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in India is recognized annually on 31 October to appreciate the valiant efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in keeping the independent India United, and honor his legacy.

31 October was officially declared as the 'National Day of Unity' in 2014 by the then home minister of India. The statement stated as, "This day will be indiamarked as a reminder of the strength of our nation and will highlight the resilience of our country towards dangers posed against our security, unity, and integrity."