National Unity Day 2023: History, Significance & Quotes on Ekta Diwas in India

National Unity Day 2023 India: History, Significance, Quotes of Ekta Diwas.
(Photo: iStock)
National Unity Day or Ekta Diwas in India is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the first home minister of India. Patel played a significant role during the struggle for independence. His efforts in the integration of the princely states were commendable, and therefore earned him the title of 'Iron Man of India'. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in India is recognized annually on 31 October to appreciate the valiant efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in keeping the independent India United, and honor his legacy.
31 October was officially declared as the 'National Day of Unity' in 2014 by the then home minister of India. The statement stated as, "This day will be indiamarked as a reminder of the strength of our nation and will highlight the resilience of our country towards dangers posed against our security, unity, and integrity."
National Unity Day or Ekta Diwas in India is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year, it falls on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
The history of National Unity Day of India or Ekta Diwas dates back to 2014, when central government declared the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is on 31 October as the National Unity Day of India. The main idea behind establishing this day was to ensure that the safety, security, integrity, and unity of our country is maintained under all circumstances. This day is dedicated to educate people about the great contribution of Sardar Patel in keeping the India united.
Every year, on the occasion of National Unity Day of India, a pledge is read out loud in all the government offices of the country. The pledge reads, " I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity, and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of my country."
Here are some motivational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the iron man of India.
Faith is of no evil in the absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.”
Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.
We have tried to overcome our weaknesses honestly and in a definite manner. The proof, if any proof is needed, is Hindu-Muslim unity.
Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit.
The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things – the Government and secondly against oneself. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.
The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted cooperation of all on board it can be safely brought to part.
