International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: Theme, History & Importance

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) is celebrated every year on 13 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about disasters, their impact on living beings, and preventive measures. One of the main aims behind observing this day is to educate communities about the risks posed by disasters, and prepare them to survive through both natural and human-made disasters.

The International Day for Disaster Reduction was first established by the United Nations in to foster a culture of disaster awareness and reduction. On this day several activities like events, seminars, workshops, and conferences are held across the world to highlight the significance of disaster preparedness and measures to mitigate the impact of disasters on living beings.