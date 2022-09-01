National Nutrition Week 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and More

The first week of September is recognised as National Nutrition Week in India. The goal of this week is to increase public awareness about the importance of healthy eating habits and enough nutrition for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To stay healthy, two things are mainly required – a balanced diet and an active and healthy lifestyle. For National Nutrition Week, the government has rolled out initiatives to raise awareness about nutrition among the common public. Let us know the theme, history, and significance of National Nutrition Week 2022.