National Civil Service Day 2023: Best 20+ Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Civil Service Day on 21 April. Top Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
(Photo: iStock/Bambam kumar jha)
National Civil Service Day is observed every year on 21 April. The day is recognised to commemorate the great work by the civil servants of the country.
Civil Service department is essential to the administration of the country. It involves officers who are highly involved in the proper functioning of various public service departments in the country.
The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and an extensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B make up the country's civil service.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, chose 21 April as National Civil Service Day in 1947. He referred civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'.
In other words, government employees who work in various departments or at different levels of government serve as the structural foundation of the nation's administrative structure.
Let us read about some inspirational and famous quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of India below.
The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power.
So long as you do not know how to die it is useless for you to learn how to kill. India will not be benefited by brutal force. If India is to be benefited it will be through non-violence.
Young men and women are to build up a strong character. A nation's greatness was reflected in the character of the people. If it was sullied by selfishness, such a people could not prosper or achieve great things. Selfishness had its place in life as everyone had to look to his own needs and that of his family, but it could not made the be-all and end-all of life.
Two ways of building character-cultivating strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness.
Ours is a non-violent war, it is Dharma Yuddha.
The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things-the Government and secondly against one self. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification
One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution.
Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success.
Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly.
Gandhi's ten lines had greater force than a hundred- page memorandum.
The stiffer the opponent the more should our affection go out to him. That is the significance of Satyagraha.
In this country which won the freedom only yesterday, it is impossible to make progress unless we first restore order. On the top of it came partition which made our task difficult.
The first requirement in the country was external and internal security. You cannot have any plan unless there is security.
We must review the extent of the action taken, the success or failure achieved for ensuring final and complete annihilation of those subversive forces.
In India subversive association known as the Communist Party we have, by our vigilance and the effective counter-measures taken from time to time succeeded in strictly localizing these activities.
There is nothing to be gained from the loyalty of a cowardly and cringing public. The brave man, who has inspired this fight however, is capable of converting the cowardly into the bravest of persons.
There are some young men who believe that in this country there should be Hindu Raj and that Hindu culture alone has a place in India. Gandhiji was fighting against that mad idea, he said our salvation depended on unity.
For the first time we have got adult franchise and unless the people exercise or are able to exercise their franchise in a proper intelligent manner, the working of the democracy would be difficult and we stand to lose a great deal.
In a democratic set-up we must have freedom of the Press, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of association and all kinds of freedom.
Our freedom has been achieved through the sacrifice of millions of people. It will be a poor return for those sacrifices if we surrender that liberty and submit to the threats of those who work for a foreign organization.
No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help.
It is true that we removed the foreign rule but after removing it we quarrelled and cut the throats of each other. Before the World we have presented a spectacle which is the very antithesis of our culture and diametrically opposed to the teachings of Gandhiji.
Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don't be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels.
The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but it required the whole-hearted co-operation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port.
Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed.
Our goodness is impediment in your way, so let your eyes be red with anger, and try to fight the injustice with a firm hand.
