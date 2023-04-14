Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings for Status

Every year on 14 April, Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is observed to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a hero who dedicated his entire life to advancing the rights of laborers, women, and untouchables. The nation celebrates Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's birthday as a national holiday on 14 April every year.

In addition to drafting the nation's Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar played a key role in establishing India's Reserve Bank of India. As an economist, social reformer, and lawyer, he was the driving force behind one of India's most significant movements, the Dalit Buddhist Movement.

Lets find out some Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below that you can share as WhatsApp and Facebook status.