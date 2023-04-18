World Heritage Day 2023 Theme: Date, Quotes, Slogans and Importance of the Day

World Heritage Day 2023 Theme, Date, Quotes, and other important details.
(Photo: iStock)
World Heritage Day or International Day of Monuments and Sites is observed every year on 18 April to create global awareness about the significance of historical, heritage, and cultural monuments, and measures to protect them so that our future generations can also witness them and embrace the rich heritage of the world.
World Heritage Day is celebrated to honour the distinctive and varied cultural heritage found around the world and promotes respect for and preservation of it for upcoming generations.
The concept of World Heritage Day was first put up by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982, and the General Conference of UNESCO approved it the following year. Since its inaugural celebration in 1983, World Heritage Day has grown into a significant occasion for raising public awareness of cultural assets.
The World Heritage Day 2023 falls on Tuesday, 18 April.
Every year, the World Heritage Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Heritage Day 2023 is 'Heritage Changes.' The important topic of climate action and its connection to cultural heritage is the primary focus of the 2023 World Heritage Day theme.
The importance of World Heritage Day is to raise public awareness of the value of protecting cultural assets, such as old structures, monuments, and historical places. The purpose of the day is to inspire people to value the diversity of the world's heritage and to get involved in its preservation and conservation.
