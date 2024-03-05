International Unemployment Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.

International Unemployment Day is on 6 March. This day is a stark reminder of the devastating effects that unemployment can have on individuals, families, and communities. According to Marx, unemployment is not a social problem to be addressed but rather as a weapon to be wielded against the working class. This theory, which was first espoused in the 16th century, has had a profound impact on how society treats unemployment.

International Unemployment Day is not officially recognized as a global observance, but it is a significant concern worldwide. The growing concern about unemployment rates globally and the necessity for collective action to address this issue are what gave rise to the concept of World Unemployment Day.