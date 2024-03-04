International Women's Day 2024: History, Significance & IWD Celebration Quotes

International Women's Day, observed annually on 8 March, holds a rich history and profound significance in the ongoing struggle for gender equality. Its roots can be traced back to the early 1900s, when women in New York City took to the streets to demand better working conditions, shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights. Their courageous actions sparked a movement that would eventually lead to the establishment of International Women's Day.

In 1909, the Socialist Party of America declared the first National Woman's Day, recognizing the need for a unified celebration across the United States. The following year, women continued this tradition on the last Sunday of February until 1913 when the first Sunday in February was officially designated as International Women's Day.

Today, this momentous occasion is celebrated by more than 100 countries worldwide, serving as a reminder of the progress achieved in the fight for gender equality while also shedding light on the persistent challenges and inequalities that women continue to face.