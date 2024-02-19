People’s Choice Awards 2024 Full List of Winners: 'Barbie' Wins Big

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings (WINNER)

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI (WINNER)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

America Ferrera, Barbie (WINNER)

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

TV

THE SHOW OF THE YEAR

Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That…

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us (WINNER)

The Morning Show

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki (WINNER)

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians (WINNER)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice (WINNER)

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty (WINNER)

THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (WINNER)

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (WINNER)

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show