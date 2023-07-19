Muharram 2023 Date: When Will Muharram Be Celebrated in India; Details Here

Muharram is marked as the first month of the Islamic Calendar. The first day of this month is known as the Islamic New Year. It is important to note that this month holds great significance for Muslims all over the globe. During this time, Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina, therefore, this month is extremely important for Muslims. It also has historical importance for Muslims. One should know the Muharram 2023 date and then observe the month.

It is important to note that the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. The dates of Muharram keep changing every year in the Gregorian calendar. Therefore, it is important to know the dates for Muharram 2023. Then people can observe the month accordingly. One should take note of the important details and celebrate the auspicious month.