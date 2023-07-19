Muharram 2023 Date: When Will Muharram Be Celebrated in India; Details Here

Muharram 2023 date in India is stated here for those who want to know.
Muharram is marked as the first month of the Islamic Calendar. The first day of this month is known as the Islamic New Year. It is important to note that this month holds great significance for Muslims all over the globe. During this time, Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina, therefore, this month is extremely important for Muslims. It also has historical importance for Muslims. One should know the Muharram 2023 date and then observe the month.
It is important to note that the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. The dates of Muharram keep changing every year in the Gregorian calendar. Therefore, it is important to know the dates for Muharram 2023. Then people can observe the month accordingly. One should take note of the important details and celebrate the auspicious month.
It is important to note that the Muharram date is different for Saudi Arabia and India. In India, Muharram is celebrated a day after Saudi Arabia celebrates it so it is important to take note of both dates.
As per the latest official details, Saudia Arabia will celebrate Muharram on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. India will get ready to sight the crescent moon of the Holy Month of Muharram on Thursday, 20 July.
Shia Muslims observe this day by engaging in mourning processions, self-flagellation or chest-beating to express their grief. Sunnis observe a fast on this day as Prophet Muhammad kept a Roza.
These are some of the ways to observe the day. Muharram is a period of self-reflection, remembrance, and solidarity. Every Muslim observes this day in their own way and remembers their loved ones.
Everyone should note that Muharram in India will begin on Thursday, 20 July. It is crucial to remember the date.
