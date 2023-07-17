Muharram or Al Hijri Date 2023: History and Significance of the Islamic New Year

Muharram, also known as Al Hijri or Islamic New Year, is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. The day holds great importance among Muslims and is observed with utmost devotion.
The tenth day of Muharram known as Ashura is commemorated by all Muslims with great sorrow and despair to recognise the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Muharram 2023 is likely to be observed from 19 July 2023 in many countries including UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other gulf countries. UK and countries following the KSA moon sighting may also witness Muharram from the same date.
History and Significance of Muharram
The month of Muharram is observed by Muslims to mourn Imam Hussain's death at the Battle of Karbala. Imam Hussain was the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last messenger of Allah.
During the battle of Karbala, Imam Hussain was mercilessly beheaded (on 10th Muharram) by the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. The event took place in the 690 CE and is since then observed annually among Muslims as Muharram.
The literal meaning of Muharram is 'prohibition'. During the month of Muharram, Muslims refrain from joyous events and celebrations as a mark of respect and homage to Imam Hussain's sacrifice.
Besides, the month of Muharram recognizes the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Mecca to Medina.
Muharram 2023 or Al Hijri Date in India
Since the beginning of Muharram is based upon the moon sighting, the Muharram in India is expected to start from 20 July. However, the exact date will be announced after the Muharram moon is sighted in the country. Apart from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, and Malaysia may also witness Muharram from 20 July 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)