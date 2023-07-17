Muharram or Al Hijri Date 2023: History and Significance of the Islamic New Year

Muharram, also known as Al Hijri or Islamic New Year, is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. The day holds great importance among Muslims and is observed with utmost devotion.

The tenth day of Muharram known as Ashura is commemorated by all Muslims with great sorrow and despair to recognise the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Muharram 2023 is likely to be observed from 19 July 2023 in many countries including UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other gulf countries. UK and countries following the KSA moon sighting may also witness Muharram from the same date.