World Emoji Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes, and Quotes

World Emoji Day is observed every year on 17 July. The day is recognised to promote and encourage the use of emojis, which are also called emoticons.

Emojis or emoticons are small digital icons that are used in e-communication to express ideas, emotions, and concepts. The use of emojis has become quite popular on several social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and others. People often use emojis in their text messages or social media posts to make the digital communication even more interesting.

World Emoji Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of emojis in modern communication. It's a day to recognise how emoticons improve our online chats, and make our communications more clear, funny, and emotive.