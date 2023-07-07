Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and Status

Eid al-Ghadir or Ghadir Khumm is an important event according to Islamic calendar that is celebrated by Muslims belonging to Shia community. The day is recognized to commemorate an event that take place on 18th of Dhul Hijjah during which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the last messenger of Allah delivered a sermon at Ghadir Khumm.

Eid al-Ghadir or Eid al Ghadeer acknowledges the Shia Muslim belief that Allah (swt) selected Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) cousin, as the next religious leader and authority after the Prophet.

Let us read about Eid al-Ghadir wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.