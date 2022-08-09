Happy Book Lovers Day 2022: 20 Best Quotes for Book Readers

Happy book Lovers day 2022
(Photo: iStock)
We have always heard people say that 'Books are our best friends,' and that is true to some extent. They teach us so much and expect nothing in return. Books help us escape reality and get lost in their fictional stories.
Books can help you learn about any time period, place, or culture. Today we talk so much about books because 9 August is the day when we celebrate Book Lovers Day.
On the occasion of National Book Lovers Day, 9 August, we can put away our smartphones and pull out a good book and enjoy it. Books have played a crucial role in our life from the time when there were clay tablets and even today when there are e-books.
Therefore, on national Book Lovers Day, we are sharing the famous common quotes related to books. Give it a read and maybe you would want to go back to your favourite book today.
A good bookshop is just a genteel Black Hole that knows how to read. – Terry Pratchett, Guards! Guards!
Books were safer than other people anyway.
– Neil Gaiman, The Ocean at the End of the Lane
Reality doesn’t always give us the life that we desire, but we can always find what we desire between the pages of books.
– Adelise M Cullens
Maybe this is why we read, and why in moments of darkness we return to books: to find words for what we already know.
– Alberto Manguel, A Reading Diary
The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.
– Dr. Seuss, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!
Reading is an act of civilization; it’s one of the greatest acts of civilization because it takes the free raw material of the mind and builds castles of possibilities.
– Ben Okri
I love the sound of the pages flicking against my fingers. Print against fingerprints. Books make people quiet, yet they are so loud.
– Nnedi Okorafor
That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.
– Jhumpa Lahiri, The Namesake
Books are mirrors: you only see in them what you already have inside you.
– Carlos Ruiz Zafón, The Shadow of the Wind
The whole world opened to me when I learned to read.
– Mary McLeod Bethune
A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies, said Jojen. The man who never reads lives only one.
– George R.R. Martin, A Dance with Dragons
Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.
– Anne Herbert
I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.
– Jorge Luis Borges
I believe there is power in words, power in asserting our existence, our experience, our lives, through words.
– Jesmyn Ward, The Fire this Time
Until I feared I would lose it, I never loved to read. One does not love breathing.
– Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird
I read a book one day and my whole life was changed.
– Orhan Pamuk, The New Life
No. I can survive well enough on my own – if given the proper reading material.
– Sarah J. Maas, Throne of Glass
Once I began to read, I began to exist. I am what I read.
– Walter Dean Myers, Open a World of Possible
Reading one book is like eating one potato chip.
– Diane Duane, So You Want to Be a Wizard
I love the solitude of reading. I love the deep dive into someone else’s story, the delicious ache of a last page.
– Naomi Shihab Nye
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)