11 Quotes By APJ Abdul Kalam That Are Truly Inspirational

Five years ago, on 27 July, India lost its ‘Rocket Man’.
APJ Abdul Kalam was not only India’s former President and a leading scientist, he is still fondly remembered as one of the greatest teachers ever.
On his birth anniversary, The Quint is reposting his best quotes that will definitely motivate you to achieve great things in life.
And a request from a man of virtue.
(This article was originally published on 28 July 2015, and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 27 Jul 2015,05:24 AM IST