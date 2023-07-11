Monsoon Skincare Remedies: Tips To Take Care Of Skin in Monsoon

Make sure to follow these skincare tips this monsoon.
(Photo: iStock)
After the summer comes the monsoon and it is a huge relief for people who live in hotter areas. The rain makes the weather cool and protects the skin from harsh sunlight accompanied by other skin problems and tanning.
But with the change in weather, the behavior and requirements of the skin change as well. Thus, your skincare needs a few changes to make your skin survive the monsoon without any damage. A summer skincare routine that works during the hot and dry months cannot work in monsoon. Thus, here are a few tips to add to your skincare routine, not allowing the humid weather to affect your skin.
Choose a Mild Cleanser- It is important to be gentle on the skin. Your skin may need extra effort for the regular glow. Monsoon strips off the healthy glow of the face and humidity makes the skin look sticky and dull. Thus, you need a soap-free cleanser to get rid of dirt and grime and prevent loss of moisture from the skin. It will also help get rid of the extra oil. Avoid washing the face 2-3 times a day.
Use a Quality Scrub- The sudden increase in humidity after a rise in temperatures during monsoons can wreak havoc on your skin. This season covers the skin with unwanted oil, sweat, dirt, leftover makeup, and other impurities that clog the pores and cause problems like acne, breakouts, and other skin care problems. Use a mild yet effective face scrub two to three times a week to unclog your pores.
Don't forget the SPF- If you think you need SPF only during summer, you are wrong. Even if there's no sunlight, and the sky is covered with clouds, make sure to apply enough sunscreen. The UVA and UVB rays damage your skin even on gloomy days. You can also use a moisturizer with SPF instead. Sunscreen with SPF 40 or more protects your skin from sun damage and keeps it safe from other external aggressors. Use a lightweight texture so that the sunscreen is absorbed into the skin without feeling greasy or heavy.
Use Minimal Makeup- Heavy makeup melts in the monsoon due to an increase in humidity thus it is important to use less makeup. You can switch from foundation to lightweight CC creams and use a moisturizer with SPF rather than an additional layer of SPF. The layering of too many products will clog the pores due to excess sebum production and make the skin look greasy.
Use a Toner- Humidity can block pores with sebum, makeup products, dust, and moisturizer thus it is important to use a toner to help clean the pores from deep within and close the pores. Make sure to use an alcohol-free toner and other ingredients may include glycolic acid, green tea extract, etc to maintain pH levels and reduce acne and blemishes.
