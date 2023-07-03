Oral Hygiene Routine: 7 Tips To Maintain Good Oral Health

Tips for good oral health
We all look after our physical health, mental health, our skin, and our hair but have you ever taken a pause and thought about your oral health or made sure that your teeth don't just look a certain way but are healthy as well?
It is important to look after your oral health and make sure it is at its best because bacteria can thrive in the corners of your mouth, between teeth, and under the tongue. These germs can make their way to our system and cause certain digestive or major health concerns.
People should also know that oral health is not just about how white the teeth are but it does include your gums, tongue, and the surrounding parts. At times, missing out on simple things and not brushing right can be one of the biggest causes of poor oral health. Thus, today we are here with a few tips to help you look after your oral health and keep it at its best.
The first thing is to keep your tongue clean. Plaque forms a thin layer on your tongue that can cause bad odor and poor oral health. make sure to use a tongue cleaner or gently brush your tongue while brushing your teeth.
Most of the time, we are in a hurry to get to the office or school and we do not brush properly. Improper brushing is equal to not brushing your teeth. Thus, make sure to brush in slow, circular motions to remove the plaque else it can lead to calculus buildup and gum diseases.
Make sure to choose the right toothpaste. Choose a toothpaste that has fluoride in it. It helps protect the teeth against decay by killing the responsible germs. Toothpaste has more role than whitening and cleaning. Fluoride also forms a protective barrier on the teeth.
People often ignore flossing and it is a huge mistake. Flossing not only removes the food particles from between the teeth but it also stimulates the gums, reduces plaque, and helps reduce inflammation in the area.
Most people do not use mouthwash post-brushing because they do not know its benefits. Mouthwash helps clean the areas that brushing could not, it helps reduce the amount of acid in the mouth and re-mineralizes the teeth. It brings things in balance when it comes to oral health.
Drinking water is a simple yet effective way for maintaining good oral health. Water after meals helps wash off the negative effects of acidic foods and beverages that can cause a bad odor or bad taste.
Avoid sweet food and beverages since sugar converts into acid in the mouth and erodes the enamel of your teeth resulting in cavities. Acidic fruits, teas, and coffee can wear down tooth enamel thus be mindful while consuming these foods.
