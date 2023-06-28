Tips to Prevent and Reduce the Risk Of Gallstones

Tips to prevent formation of gallstones
(Image: Istock)
Gallstones are hard deposits that are usually formed and found in the gall bladder. There are two types of gallstones:
cholesterol gallstones are the most common type that is made up of excess cholesterol
pigment gallstones are made up of excess bilirubin
Surgery is one of the common treatments for gallstones but you may be able to treat them with natural remedies as well. The common symptoms of gallstones are:
Sudden, intense pain in the upper right part of the abdomen
Back pain, near the shoulder blades
Nausea, vomiting, or high fever
Yellow skin and eyes
Now let us have a look at the tips to know how can we prevent or reduce the risk of gallstones.
Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is one of the common reasons that contribute to gallstone formations and one of the best ways to avoid the formation of gallstones is to avoid crash diets that can result in rapid weight loss. In any case, avoid the rapid loss or gain of weight since it increases the chances of developing gallstones. Try to stick to an easy and gradual weight loss routine that is easy on the body as well.
Consume Healthy Fats: Fats are often considered as nutrients that can promote weight gain but healthy fats are important along with the proteins for the normal functioning of the body that also prevent the formation of gallstones. You can consume olive oil, canola oil, and omega-3 fatty acids from fish and flaxseed for healthy fats that will keep your gallbladder healthy. Choose low-fat alternatives to your meats and milk to keep cholesterol levels low since high cholesterol levels are also responsible for gallstones.
Eat Fiber-Rich Foods: It is always recommended to people consume a fiber-rich diet for overall well-being and a healthy body. Fiber-rich foods include whole-grain bread and cereals, peanuts, walnuts, and legumes that can help reduce the risk of gallstones.
Exercise Regularly: Most people lead a sedentary lifestyle nowadays and it is important that we follow an active lifestyle and exercise regularly. Lack of activity increases the chances of gallstones as it slows down the digestion process and the bile does not get flushed out of the gallbladder correctly. Get atlas 150 minutes of exercise per week to reduce your risk of gallstones.
Take Preventive Medications: There are many medicines available in the market as well can be prescribed by doctors if the reports show that you have a risk of gallstones. People who are at a higher risk of developing gallstones include- obese people, people on birth control pills, or people who have undergone hormone replacement therapy. Consult your gastroenterologist to know if you need any preventive medications.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)