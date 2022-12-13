IRCTC Christmas in GOA Package 2022: Travel Date, Package Details, & Travel Fee

Yearend is the perfect time to relax on the calm beach of Goa. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned amazing tour packages for people who want to spend their Christmas in Goa. People will be able to travel from North to South Goa with the help of the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022. The IRCTC has shared this information via an official tweet on their Twitter handle for all interested travel lovers.

Before you book your tickets or plan your trip, it is important to know all the details about the IRCTC Christmas in Goa package 2022. You will find all the latest details about the tour package on the official website - irctctourism.com. It is important to know the itinerary, flight fare, accommodation, etc before you book the Christmas travel package.