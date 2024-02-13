Mouth Cancer Prevention: 10 Tips To Reduce the Risk Of Mouth Cancer

According to Dr Neeraj Dhingra, Consultant – Radiation and Clinical Oncology, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, here are ten essential tips to help you safeguard your oral health and minimize the chances of mouth cancer:

1. Avoid Tobacco Products: The most crucial step you can take to reduce your risk of mouth cancer is to steer clear of tobacco products entirely. Whether it's smoking cigarettes or using smokeless tobacco like chewing tobacco or snuff, all forms of tobacco significantly elevate the risk of developing oral cancers.

2. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption is another major risk factor for mouth cancer. By moderating your alcohol intake, you can lower your risk of developing this condition. Aim to adhere to recommended guidelines for alcohol consumption to protect your oral health.

3. Adopt a Healthy Diet: Eating a balanced and nutritious diet plays a vital role in lowering your risk of mouth cancer. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your meals while limiting processed foods and sugary snacks. A diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can bolster your body's defenses against cancerous cells.

4. Practice Good Oral Hygiene: Maintaining excellent oral hygiene habits is crucial for preventing mouth cancer and other oral health issues. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, floss regularly, and schedule routine dental check-ups to detect any potential problems early on.

5. Limit Sun Exposure: Prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can increase the risk of lip cancer. Protect your lips by using a lip balm with SPF protection and wearing a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors, especially during peak sun hours.