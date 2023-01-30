Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Famous and Inspiring Quotes by MK Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is recognised throughout the world as one of the most inspirational leaders in history. He was the first person to organise nationwide protests against the British Raj. He also fought for women's rights, and equality, erasing poverty, and untouchability. It is important to note that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in Delhi by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948. His death anniversary is observed on this day by the people of the nation who were inspired by him.

Mahatma Gandhi managed to unite the whole of India under one struggle. On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, we should remember his teachings and struggle against the British Raj. He is one of the most important members who helped India to gain independence. People of India should get together and remember the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi on this day.