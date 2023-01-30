Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Famous and Inspiring Quotes by MK Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary is observed on 30 January.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is recognised throughout the world as one of the most inspirational leaders in history. He was the first person to organise nationwide protests against the British Raj. He also fought for women's rights, and equality, erasing poverty, and untouchability. It is important to note that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in Delhi by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948. His death anniversary is observed on this day by the people of the nation who were inspired by him.
Mahatma Gandhi managed to unite the whole of India under one struggle. On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, we should remember his teachings and struggle against the British Raj. He is one of the most important members who helped India to gain independence. People of India should get together and remember the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi on this day.
"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."
"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."
"If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children."
"Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power."
"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err."
"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."
"When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always."
"Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love."
"Love is the strongest force the world possesses and yet it is the humblest imaginable."
