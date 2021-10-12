Maha Ashtami 2021: When is Kanya Pujan? Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Maha Ashtami 2021: Kanya Pujan

Kumari puja 2021 shall be celebrated on 13 October 2021 and is one of the significant rituals of Asthami. It is also known as Kanya Puja and Kumarika Puja. In this ritual, nine young girls below the age of ten are treated as Goddess Durga and worshiped ritualistically. After the puja, they are given a lavish feast and fed extravagant food. During Kumari Puja, each girl is worshipped with a dedicated Mantra as well.

This ritual is celebrated all across India and in many places, celebrated on all nine days of the Durga Navratri. In West Bengal, it is observed on Maha Ashtami while rest of the country usually celebrates it on Navami tithi.