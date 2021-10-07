Navratri 2021: Wishes and Images for Your Loved Ones

Navratri is the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga which falls during the Ashvin month of Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in the month of September-October.

Devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and zeal. People worship nine different avatars of the goddess during this 9-day long festival. Many events are organized to celebrate this auspicious occasion. People also prepare different traditional cuisines and enjoy this period with their friends, family and relatives.