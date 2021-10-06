Navratri 2021: Aarti, Bhajans and Bollywood Songs

Navratri, the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will begin from 7 October 2021. This festival is of huge importance for the people of Hindu community.

It is a nine-day long festivals wherein devotees of Goddess Durga worship nine different avatars of goddess on each day. It is scheduled to begin from 7 October and will go on till 15 October 2021.

People celebrate this festival with utmost devotion and zeal. Multiple events are organized where the goddess is worshiped. People wear traditional clothes and also celebrate the festival by performing 'garba', a traditional celebratory dance.

In this article we have curated some aartis, bhajans and Bollywood songs for you on the occasion of Navratri 2021.