Leap Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Some Interesting Facts

Following are some of the interesting facts about Leap Day that everyone must know.

Rare Birthdays: People born on 29 February are known as 'leaplings' and celebrate their birthdays only once every four years. This makes them part of an exclusive group, with an estimated probability of being born on Leap Day of about 1 in 1,461.

Traditions and Superstitions: Leap Day has inspired various traditions and superstitions around the world. In Ireland, for instance, it is believed that women can propose marriage to men on this day, reversing traditional gender roles, the tradition is called 'Ladies Privilege'. In some cultures, Leap Day is associated with good luck and fortune, while in others it is considered an unlucky day for certain activities.

In Greece, Leap Day is considered bad luck and people avoid marriages on this day. In the United States, the town of Anthony, Texas, is known as the 'Leap Year Capital of the World' because it celebrates Leap Day and the people born on that day.

Legal Status: In some legal systems, such as English law, a person's official birthday on 29 February is considered to be 1st March in non-leap years. This legal distinction ensures that individuals born on Leap Day have a consistent birthday date for administrative purposes.