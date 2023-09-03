Labor Day 2023 in US: Date, History, Significance, Holiday, Wishes, and Quotes

Labor Day 2023: Date, theme, history, significance, and holiday in United States.
(Photo: iStock)
Labor Day, a federal holiday in the United States, is celebrated every year on the first Monday of September. This year, the Labor Day in US will be observed on 4 September 2023. The day is dedicated to pay tribute and honor to the American laborers or workers for their social and economic achievements.
Labor Day in United States marks the end of Summer unofficially, and is often celebrated with different activities including picnics, parades, barbecues, fireworks, community gatherings, and more.
The Labor Day celebration in USA also signifies the commencement of new school year for students, and is a day of recreation and leisure for Americans.
Labor Day in USA is celebrated on the first Monday of September.
The federal Labor Day holiday 2023 in United States falls on 4 September 2023.
The history of Labor Day in USA dates back to the 5 September 1882, when first ever labor day was celebrated in New York by the Central Labor Union. Later, President Grover Cleveland on 28 June 1894 declared the first Monday of September as a National Holiday and Labor Day. By 1894, almost 23 states of US had adopted the Labor Day Holiday.
The significance of Labor Day includes the following:
To honor and pay tribute to the workers and laborers who play a significant role in development and prosperity of a nation.
To commemorate the Labor Union Movement that took place in the 19th century in United States. During this movement, labor activists fought for the rights of labors including fair wages, reasonable working hours, workplace equality, workplace safety, and more.
To highlight and create awareness among people about the Labor laws, rules, and regulations.
To educate people about the disadvantages of child labour, workplace inequality, lower wages, and other issues of workers in the society.
To celebrate the achievements of workers on both social and economical level.
To raise voice against the discrimination faced by laborers at their workplaces.
On this Labor Day, let us honor and respect our brave workers, and appreciate their efforts. Happy Labor Day 2023.
Labors invest their sweat and blood for the development of our nation. Happy Labor Day USA 2023.
Laborers are the actual heroes of our country. Let us honor them wholeheartedly. Happy US Labor Day.
On this Labor Day, let us pledge to out and end to the discrimination faced by workers. Happy Labor Day USA 2023.
I wish on this Labor Day, all workers are treated with equality and respect throughout their lives. Greetings on Labor Day in United States 2023.
Without labor nothing prospers. [Sophocles].
Don't worry when you are not recognized, but strive to be worthy of recognition. [Abraham Lincoln].
There is joy in work. There is no happiness except in the realization that we have accomplished something. [Henry Ford].
I learned the value of hard work by working hard. [Margaret Mead].
No human masterpiece has been created without great labor. [Andre Gide].
Dare to be honest, and fear no labor. [Robert Burns].
Genius begins great works. Labor alone finishes them. [Joseph Joubert].
Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy. [Ralph Ransom].
All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity. [Martin Luther King Jr.].
The fruit derived from labor is the sweetest of pleasures. [Luc de Clapiers].
It is labor indeed that puts the difference on everything. [John Locke].
