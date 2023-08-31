National Nutrition Week 2023 Theme: Significance and Why We Celebrate in India

The main significance of celebrating National Nutrition Week in India includes the following:

1. To promote health and well-being by creating awareness about the proper nutrition, and its importance in maintaining good health.

2. To educate people about diseases caused by poor nutrition, and their preventive measures.

3. To educate people about the harmful effects of malnutrition, which has become a global health concern. Malnutrition includes both under nutrition and over nutrition.

4. To promote intake of proper nutrients like vitamins and minerals, and prevent health issues caused by the nutritional deficiencies.

5. To educate people about the importance of good quality food.

6. To help people in understanding the nutritional value of food.

7. To motivate people in adopting healthy lifestyle.

8. To educate people about the diseases caused by poor lifestyle like diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, and more.

9. To promote the benefits of healthy nutrition in people of all age groups, including children, adolescents, adults, and elderly people.

10. To promote and encourage the consumption of sustainable foods, that are health as well as environment friendly.